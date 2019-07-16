Murderer sentenced to rigorous life imprisonment, fine

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2019 ) :An Additional District and Sessions Judge Tuesday awarded rigorous life imprisonment along with Rs 0.4 million fine to an accused involved in a murder case whereas two accomplices were released giving the benefit of doubt.

Golra Poilce had registered a case against Malik Nadeem, resident of Chakwal district and two others who allegedly gunned down Malik Saboor who was their cousin over a domestic dispute in March 2018.

The police arrested the accused and accomplices and presented the challan before the court.

The court after listening to the arguments awarded life imprisonment to Malik Nadeem as well as imposed fine of Rs 0.4 million on the convict that will be paid to the heirs of the deceased.

The other accomplices were released by giving them the benefit of doubt.