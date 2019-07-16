UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Murderer Sentenced To Rigorous Life Imprisonment, Fine

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 16th July 2019 | 05:06 PM

Murderer sentenced to rigorous life imprisonment, fine

An Additional District and Sessions Judge Tuesday awarded rigorous life imprisonment along with Rs 0.4 million fine to an accused involved in a murder case whereas two accomplices were released giving the benefit of doubt

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2019 ) :An Additional District and Sessions Judge Tuesday awarded rigorous life imprisonment along with Rs 0.4 million fine to an accused involved in a murder case whereas two accomplices were released giving the benefit of doubt.

Golra Poilce had registered a case against Malik Nadeem, resident of Chakwal district and two others who allegedly gunned down Malik Saboor who was their cousin over a domestic dispute in March 2018.

The police arrested the accused and accomplices and presented the challan before the court.

The court after listening to the arguments awarded life imprisonment to Malik Nadeem as well as imposed fine of Rs 0.4 million on the convict that will be paid to the heirs of the deceased.

The other accomplices were released by giving them the benefit of doubt.

Related Topics

Murder Police Fine Chakwal March 2018 Million Court

Recent Stories

Even graves won't be tax-free in Lahore anymore

8 minutes ago

Emirates to launch services to Mexico City via Bar ..

12 minutes ago

Sharjah Chamber and Expo Centre discuss economic c ..

24 minutes ago

Bathing, collection of fire wood, walk alongside R ..

3 minutes ago

Malaysian MPs back lowering voting age to 18

3 minutes ago

Three girls commit suicide during last week in Chi ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.