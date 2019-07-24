Murderer sentenced to rigorous life imprisonment, fine

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :An Additional District and Sessions Judge on Wednesday awarded rigorous life imprisonment along with Rs 0.3 million fine to a murderer whereas two accomplices were released on the benefit of doubt.

Ramna police had registered a case against Tanveer Hussain, resident of Attock district and two others who allegedly gunned down Amjad Iqbal who was their cousin over a domestic dispute in February 2018.

The police arrested the accused and accomplices and presented the challan before the court.

The court after listening the arguments awarded life imprisonment to Tanveer Hussain as well as imposed fine of Rs 0.3 million on the convict that will be paidto the heirs of the deceased.

The other accomplices were released by giving them the benefit of doubt.