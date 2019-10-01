Murderer sentenced with life imprisonment, fine

UrduPoint.com
Tue 01st October 2019 | 04:53 PM

An Additional District and Sessions Judge on Tuesday awarded life imprisonment along with Rs 0.3 million fine to an accused involved in a murder case whereas an accomplice was released giving the benefit of doubt

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) :An Additional District and Sessions Judge on Tuesday awarded life imprisonment along with Rs 0.3 million fine to an accused involved in a murder case whereas an accomplice was released giving the benefit of doubt.

According to details, Koral police registered a case against Hassan Nawaz who allegedly gunned down Muhammad Razzaq with the help of an alleged accomplice Muhammad Inayat over a domestic dispute.

The police arrested both the accused and presented the challan before the court.

The court after listening the arguments awarded life imprisonment to Hassan Nawaz as well as imposed fine of Rs 0.3 million on the convict that will be paid to the heirs of the deceased.

The accomplice was released by giving the benefit of doubt.

