Murderer sentenced with life imprisonment, fine

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) :An Additional District and Sessions Judge awarded life imprisonment along with Rs 0.2 million fine to an accused involved in a murder case whereas an accomplice was released giving the benefit of doubt.

According to details, Ramna police registered a case against Irshad Hussain who allegedly gunned down Shafiq Ahmed with the help of an alleged accomplice Touqeer Ahmed over a domestic dispute.

The police arrested both the accused and presented the challan before the court.

The court after listening the arguments awarded life imprisonment to Irshad Hussain as well as imposed fine of Rs 0.2 million on the convict that will be paid to the heirs of the deceased.

The accomplice was released by giving the benefit of doubt.