Murderer Sentences To Death In Honour Killing Case

Sumaira FH Published January 20, 2023 | 02:00 PM

Murderer sentences to death in honour killing case

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2023 ) :The Sessions Court of Khyber district on Friday awarded the punishment of death to an accused murderer on two counts, for killing his sister and neighbour.

Announcing the verdict in a double murder case of November 13, 2013, the Sessions Court Judge, Hidayat Ullah Khan awarded death sentence on two counts and imposed a fine of Rs one million on accused, Farooq for killing his sister and neighbor, Adnan over suspension that both had illicit relationship.

The case was followed by the police in the court with substantial evidence against the accused. Public Prosecutor, Shafiullah Khan proceeded the case on behalf of the police.

After circumstantial evidence and confession by the accused, the court awarded him death sentence on two counts and a fine of Rs one million as compensation money for the heirs of deceased .

