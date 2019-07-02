UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Murderers Of 9 People In Multan Handed Over To Police On 7 Day Physical Remand

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 02nd July 2019 | 02:12 PM

Murderers of 9 people in Multan handed over to police on 7 day physical remand

2 murderers including son and father of 9 people of a family in Multan have been handed over to police on 7 day physical remand by Anti-terrorism court

Multan (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd July, 2019) 2 murderers including son and father of 9 people of a family in Multan have been handed over to police on 7 day physical remand by Anti-terrorism court.Suspects of killing incident of 9 people of a family in Hassan Abad, Multan, Ajmal and Zafar have been presented before the special court no 2 of ATC on Tuesday.

Court has handed over the suspects to police on 7 day physical remand.Suspect Ajmal in his preliminary statement said that he resided in Saudi-Arabia where he had received dance video of his wife in a party.

Related Topics

Multan Police Wife Family Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

Usman Buzdar also on NAB's radar

3 seconds ago

Secretary General receives credentials of Chad’s ..

34 seconds ago

Good news! Govt to regularise contract employees

14 minutes ago

Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC) issues performanc ..

42 seconds ago

Macron calls on Iran to reduce enriched uranium re ..

44 seconds ago

Rana Sanaullah, others sent to jail on judicial re ..

45 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.