Murderers of 9 people in Multan handed over to police on 7 day physical remand

2 murderers including son and father of 9 people of a family in Multan have been handed over to police on 7 day physical remand by Anti-terrorism court

Multan (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd July, 2019) 2 murderers including son and father of 9 people of a family in Multan have been handed over to police on 7 day physical remand by Anti-terrorism court.Suspects of killing incident of 9 people of a family in Hassan Abad, Multan, Ajmal and Zafar have been presented before the special court no 2 of ATC on Tuesday.

Court has handed over the suspects to police on 7 day physical remand.Suspect Ajmal in his preliminary statement said that he resided in Saudi-Arabia where he had received dance video of his wife in a party.