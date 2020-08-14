Murderers of rickshaw driver arrested

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :Levis Force Khuzdar on Friday arrested the killers of a rickshaw driver after a hard work.

As per details, the Khuzdar police had recovered the dead body of M. Rafiq rind (a rickshaw driver) from Khuzdar city who was stabbed and then strangled to death by unknown persons couple of days back.

Later, FIR had also been lodged against the unknown persons in the police station.

Thus levies force began investigating the case and after one month of hard work arrested a person named Jamil Ahmed resident of Baghbana who confessed his crime and also revealed the name of his accomplice Fareed khan who was also arrested later.

On the further revelations of the arrested persons, the stolen rickshaw was also recovered from Surab. Both the accused are in levies custody and will be handed over to Police after legal formalities.