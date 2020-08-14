UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Murderers Of Rickshaw Driver Arrested

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 14th August 2020 | 10:40 PM

Murderers of rickshaw driver arrested

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :Levis Force Khuzdar on Friday arrested the killers of a rickshaw driver after a hard work.

As per details, the Khuzdar police had recovered the dead body of M. Rafiq rind (a rickshaw driver) from Khuzdar city who was stabbed and then strangled to death by unknown persons couple of days back.

Later, FIR had also been lodged against the unknown persons in the police station.

Thus levies force began investigating the case and after one month of hard work arrested a person named Jamil Ahmed resident of Baghbana who confessed his crime and also revealed the name of his accomplice Fareed khan who was also arrested later.

On the further revelations of the arrested persons, the stolen rickshaw was also recovered from Surab. Both the accused are in levies custody and will be handed over to Police after legal formalities.

Related Topics

Dead Police Police Station Driver Khuzdar Surab FIR From

Recent Stories

Belgium welcomes normalisation of relations betwee ..

1 hour ago

Germany hails normalisation of relations between U ..

1 hour ago

India welcomes normalisation of relations between ..

3 hours ago

Hindutva ideology to tear India apart, warns AJK P ..

3 hours ago

Pakistan Navy Celebrates 73Rdanniversary Of Pakis ..

3 hours ago

Independence Day, moment of joy, happiness for eve ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.