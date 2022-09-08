UrduPoint.com

Murderers Of Student Arrested

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 08, 2022 | 08:02 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2022 ) :Nishatabad police arrested two alleged murderers involved in abduction cum killing of a student, here on Thursday.

According to police sources, a police team working on modern scientific lines traced the accused from facebook connections.They were later identified as Waqas and Wasim.

During the investigation, both accused confessed to have committed the crime.

Police recovered the body from fields of Sattoiwala. The accused were sent behind the bars.

The criminals had abducted young student Bilal ,resident of chak 5-JB, Kamalpur. They later killed him on August 22 and threw the body in fields.

Police had registered case on the report of Nisar, cousin of the victim.

