Murderous Attack On LESCO Team In Shahdara

Sumaira FH Published November 14, 2023 | 09:32 PM

Electricity thieves made a murderous attack on LESCO (Lahore Electric Supply Company) team and seriously injured an official in an area of Shahdara Sub-Division

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) Electricity thieves made a murderous attack on LESCO (Lahore Electric Supply Company) team and seriously injured an official in an area of Shahdara Sub-Division.

Sharing details of the incident, the company’s spokesman told media here Tuesday that a LESCO team went to take reading of the scanning meter set up to prevent electricity theft in Mohalla Kakkezai of Shahdara, during which electricity thieves armed with knives attacked the inspection team. Due to stabbing of the attackers, he said, a Meter Reader Kashif Hameed Butt got a deep wound on his abdomen, and he was immediately shifted to Mian Munshi Hospital.

It is pertinent to mention that LESCO has installed scanning meters in different areas to prevent electricity theft, the purpose of which is to monitor load and supply, he said and asserted that Meter Reader Kashif Hameed Butt went to take the reading of the same meter in Mohalla Kakkezai.

On the other hand, LESCO Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider taking serious notice of the incident, has issued an order to take strict action against the accused. He also directed the LESCO’s legal team to assess the incident by all aspects and ensure that the attackers are awarded maximum punishment by the court of law.

