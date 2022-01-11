Muree Tragedy: Need to upgrade traffic system

Pakistan Muslim League-N leader and former MPA, Ms. Fauzia Ayyub Qureshi has said that Murree tragedy might be averted if traffic system of the area was upgraded

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-N leader and former MPA, Ms. Fauzia Ayyub Qureshi has said that Murree tragedy might be averted if traffic system of the area was upgraded.

In a press release issued here, she expressed her deep sorrow and grief over heavy life loss in snowfall.

She, however, said that Murree tragedy might be averted if traffic system of the area was upgraded and extra vehicles were prohibited from entering Murree.

"When the city has capacity of parking of only 26,000 vehicles then why over one lakh vehicles were allowed to enter," she raised question. She urged the government to upgrade traffic system and plan arrangements that no extra vehicles should be allowed to enter in the snowfall season.