Mureed Abbas murder: Accused Atif Zaman’s business linked to smuggling, money laundering

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

The illegal investment and smuggling business allegedly have links with an international network.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 12th July, 2019) The murder of Bol news anchor Mureed Abbas, who was shot dead by his business partner Atif Zaman Tuesday night, has alleged connections with a corruption scandal.

According to media reports, the illegal investment and smuggling business allegedly have links with an international network.

Atif Zaman’s investors from London and Dubai have come forth. A British woman is also said to be in contact with Karachi police.

The woman claimed that she had invested in Atif Zaman’s business. Another person named Shoaib, who is involved in smuggling business, has also surfaced in the case.

Another media report said that the murder case is linked to smuggling and money laundering.

Prime suspect Atif Zaman was involved in smuggling tyres from Afghanistan. Money laundering evidence has also been found against him.

The accused was said to be doing smuggling business under a company named ‘Infinity’.

Atif Zaman had grabbed almost Rs5 billion from over 70 people. Around 30 to 40 people from media industry, including Mureed Abbas, had invested in Atif Zaman’s business. Every person used to invest at least Rs1 million in the business. Against this investment, the investors were given a profit of Rs50,000 every month.

Mureed had invested Rs70 million in Atif’s business.

However, the investors were not being paid for the last two months. Moreover, no banking channels were used for transaction of money.

Atif used to get people to trust him by employing technical antics and faced immense financial crunch after the smuggled goods were confiscated. He had to spend hefty amount of money to retrieve them.

This had caused him to fail to return the due profits to his business partners on time which in turn had made them lose their trust in him, Zaman stated in his statement.

Frustrated with the situation and abduction threats for his wife and son, Atif took this extreme step.

Police said that Zaman made 35 calls to different business partners and arranged meetings at different locations in Clifton and Bukhari Commercial.

Only five, however, confirmed that they could meet him.

Another business partner, Khizar Hayat, was called to meet him near a chai dhaba at Chota Bukhari. Khizar was standing near a stall when Atif opened fire on him and killed him.

He then went to meet Mureed Abbas, who was waiting for him at their office at a building in Bukhari, and killed him too.