Mureed Abbas Murder: Another video message released by Atif Zaman

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 23rd July, 2019) The accused in anchor Mureed Abbas murder case Atif Zaman’s another video message has been released.

Atif Zaman in his video message said that he cannot lie anymore and will speak the truth only.

He confessed to opening a tyre shop for Mureed in Mianwali. He said that he had friends in the tyre market, that’s how he was able to plot this drama.

He admitted that he used to sell tyres, take commission and if someone gave him Rs10 lac for investment, he would return it with Rs2 lac profit and this was how he managed to make money.

He said that first wanted to return back the money but then changed his mind due to greed.

He lured the first investor by giving him ensuring him Rs50,000 profit.

According to him, two days before he murdered Mureed, a guy came to him with Rs50 lac for investment but he refused by saying that he does not do the tyre business anymore.

Bol news anchor Mureed Abbas was shot dead by his business partner Atif Zaman.

Atif Zaman had grabbed almost Rs500 million from over 70 people. Around 30 to 40 people from media industry, including Mureed Abbas, had invested in Atif Zaman’s business. Every person used to invest at least Rs100 million in the business. Against this investment, the investors were given a profit of Rs50,000 every month. Mureed had invested Rs100-Rs200 million in Atif’s business. Atif owed him Rs5 million.

Atif used to get people to trust him by employing technical antics and faced immense financial crunch after the smuggled goods were confiscated. He had to spend hefty amount of money to retrieve them.

This had caused him to fail to return the due profits to his business partners on time which in turn had made them lose their trust in him, Zaman stated in his statement.

Frustrated with the situation and abduction threats for his wife and son, Atif took this extreme step.