Murid Abbas Murder Case: The Accused Challenges Terror Clauses In The Case

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 02nd September 2019 | 07:57 PM

Atif Zaman accused in Murid Abbad murder case has challenged terrorism clauses in the case

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd September, 2019) Atif Zaman accused in Murid Abbad murder case has challenged terrorism clauses in the case.The murder case of two persons including anchor person of private TV, Murid Abbas came up for hearing before Karachi Anti Terrorism Court (ATC).The accused Atif Zaman was produced before the court Monday.The police told the court that the accused Adil Zaman has not been arrested so far.Police told the court that Adil Zaman is absconding to avert his arrest.The counsel for the accused Atif Zaman challenged the ATC clauses of the case taking the plea complete documents have not been provided by the police.

Postmortem report and other record have not been provided. Police should be ordered to provide complete documents.The court while seeking arguments from the prosecutor and the counsel for petitioner on September 16 adjourned the hearing of the case .It is pertinent to mention here that the accused Atif Zaman had murdered tv Anchor person Atif Zaman and his friend Khizar Hayat in the area of Defence over a business dispute.

