UrduPoint.com

Muridke AC Recovers 25,000-maund Wheat

Muhammad Irfan Published May 06, 2023 | 06:20 PM

Muridke AC recovers 25,000-maund wheat

SHEIKHUPURA, May 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2023 ) :Assistant Commissioner Muridke Zainab Tahir has recovered 25,000-maund wheat from private godowns in Narang Mandi and other areas of the tehsil.

According to official sources on Saturday, the AC conducted raids in connection with the crackdown on hoarding and smuggling of wheat in Tehsil Muridke, and recovered 20,000 sacks of the staple food commodity from various godowns.

The total worth of the recovered wheat was Rs 100 million, according to official sources.

Zainab Tahir said the wheat was stored in rice godowns in Narang Mandi, adding that the crackdown would continue without any discrimination.

The tehsil administration has recovered 40,000 sacks of wheat during the last one-week operation against hoarders and smugglers, said official sources. The recovered commodity was shifted to the government warehouses.

Related Topics

Muridke Narang Mandi From Government Wheat Million

Recent Stories

Babar Azam reflects on his ODI career as he prepar ..

Babar Azam reflects on his ODI career as he prepares for his 100th match

1 minute ago
 Dubai Customs showcases innovation prowess to Imda ..

Dubai Customs showcases innovation prowess to Imdaad Group delegation

2 hours ago
 Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism celebr ..

Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism celebrates successful participation ..

3 hours ago
 OECD inflation falls to 7.7% in March 2023, as ene ..

OECD inflation falls to 7.7% in March 2023, as energy inflation continues to dro ..

3 hours ago
 PM emphasizes for re-energizing Commonwealth with ..

PM emphasizes for re-energizing Commonwealth with focus on youth empowerment

3 hours ago
 Pakistan, China reiterate abiding commitment to hi ..

Pakistan, China reiterate abiding commitment to high quality development of CPEC ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.