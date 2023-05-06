Muridke AC recovers 25,000-maund wheat

SHEIKHUPURA, May 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2023 ) :Assistant Commissioner Muridke Zainab Tahir has recovered 25,000-maund wheat from private godowns in Narang Mandi and other areas of the tehsil.

According to official sources on Saturday, the AC conducted raids in connection with the crackdown on hoarding and smuggling of wheat in Tehsil Muridke, and recovered 20,000 sacks of the staple food commodity from various godowns.

The total worth of the recovered wheat was Rs 100 million, according to official sources.

Zainab Tahir said the wheat was stored in rice godowns in Narang Mandi, adding that the crackdown would continue without any discrimination.

The tehsil administration has recovered 40,000 sacks of wheat during the last one-week operation against hoarders and smugglers, said official sources. The recovered commodity was shifted to the government warehouses.