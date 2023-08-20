Open Menu

Murree Admin Accelerates Anti-encroachment Operation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 20, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Murree admin accelerates anti-encroachment operation

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2023 ) :Murree administration has accelerated its ongoing anti-encroachment operation and taking strict action in accordance with the law against the rules violators.

According to an administration spokesman, "The enforcement team has demolished several illegal constructions and removed encroachments on Express Highway under its ongoing grand operation launched on the directives of Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi and Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman." The team also demolished illegal constructions at Minto Grill Second Cup in the Dana area.

The Municipal Corporation Murree, Civil Defence, and police teams were taking part in operations.

The operations were being conducted on a daily basis to demolish illegal constructions and remove encroachments in Murree.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Murree Captain (r) Qasim Ijaz said that the operation would continue and strict action would be taken against the rules violators without any discrimination.

Strict action would be taken against encroachers and building by-laws violators, Qasim Ijaz said adding, no one would be allowed to take the law into their hands.

Related Topics

Police Chief Minister Punjab Punjab Murree

Recent Stories

UAE Field Hospital in Chad, a new milestone in UAE ..

UAE Field Hospital in Chad, a new milestone in UAE&#039;s bright record of givin ..

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Hungarian President on he ..

UAE leaders congratulate Hungarian President on her country&#039;s National Day

2 hours ago
 DP World teams up with Dubai Cares to get 7,000 ch ..

DP World teams up with Dubai Cares to get 7,000 children ready for school

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 August 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 August 2023

7 hours ago
 Bellingham leads Real Madrid to victory over UD Al ..

Bellingham leads Real Madrid to victory over UD Almería in LaLiga

14 hours ago
Sassui Palijo demands for holding General electio ..

Sassui Palijo demands for holding General elections on time

16 hours ago
 Female ASPs to perform duties in Jaranwala: Inspec ..

Female ASPs to perform duties in Jaranwala: Inspector General (IG) Police Punjab ..

17 hours ago
 Two active terrorists killed in Khyber district op ..

Two active terrorists killed in Khyber district operation: ISPR

17 hours ago
 NIH confirms report of monkeypox case

NIH confirms report of monkeypox case

17 hours ago
 Police claim to have recovered 9 kg hashish from a ..

Police claim to have recovered 9 kg hashish from arrested suspects

17 hours ago
 Father, son die in road accident

Father, son die in road accident

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan