Murree admin accelerates ongoing operation against illegal construction

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) Murree District Administration on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Murree, Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi has accelerated ongoing operation against illegal construction.

According to Murree District Admin spokesman, the grand operation against illegal constructions was launched nearly 10 days ago and strict action by the law was being taken against the rules violators.

The operation was being conducted under the supervision of Additional Deputy Commissioner, Revenue (ADCR) Murree Capt. (retd) Qasim Ijaz.

The administration had demolished several illegal constructions at various places including Pindi Point, Brig Taj Gul Road, Bypass Road and several other areas.

ADCR Murree, Qasim Ijaz said that the construction material was being confiscated by the administration and action was being taken against the rules violators without any discrimination.

No one would be allowed to violate the rules and indulge in illegal construction activities, he added.

Implementation of the orders of the Punjab government was being ensured and all illegal constructions were being demolished, Qasim Ijaz said adding, construction material being confiscated by the administration would not be returned.