Open Menu

Murree Admin Accelerates Ongoing Operation Against Illegal Construction

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 16, 2024 | 07:10 PM

Murree admin accelerates ongoing operation against illegal construction

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) Murree District Administration on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Murree, Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi has accelerated ongoing operation against illegal construction.

According to Murree District Admin spokesman, the grand operation against illegal constructions was launched nearly 10 days ago and strict action by the law was being taken against the rules violators.

The operation was being conducted under the supervision of Additional Deputy Commissioner, Revenue (ADCR) Murree Capt. (retd) Qasim Ijaz.

The administration had demolished several illegal constructions at various places including Pindi Point, Brig Taj Gul Road, Bypass Road and several other areas.

ADCR Murree, Qasim Ijaz said that the construction material was being confiscated by the administration and action was being taken against the rules violators without any discrimination.

No one would be allowed to violate the rules and indulge in illegal construction activities, he added.

Implementation of the orders of the Punjab government was being ensured and all illegal constructions were being demolished, Qasim Ijaz said adding, construction material being confiscated by the administration would not be returned.

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Murree Road All

Recent Stories

Will realme Note series give a tough competition t ..

Will realme Note series give a tough competition to Redmi Note series?

1 hour ago
 realme Unveils the Midrange Quality Groundbreaker ..

Realme Unveils the Midrange Quality Groundbreaker realme C67 for PKR 52,999/-

1 hour ago
 Google introduces trends page focusing Pakistan ge ..

Google introduces trends page focusing Pakistan general elections

3 hours ago
 AML Chief Sheikh Rasheed arrested in case related ..

AML Chief Sheikh Rasheed arrested in case related to May 9 riots

4 hours ago
 LCWU women's Basketball team wins 9th national cha ..

LCWU women's Basketball team wins 9th national championship

5 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif urges economic emergency for national ..

Nawaz Sharif urges economic emergency for national revival

6 hours ago
PSX experiences sharp decline below 64,000 points

PSX experiences sharp decline below 64,000 points

7 hours ago
 Pakistan make three key changes for third T20I aga ..

Pakistan make three key changes for third T20I against New Zealand

7 hours ago
 Ali Zafar faces setback as PCB drops his name for ..

Ali Zafar faces setback as PCB drops his name for PSL 9 anthem

7 hours ago
 Electricity bills likely to go up again by Rs5.62 ..

Electricity bills likely to go up again by Rs5.62 per unit

8 hours ago
 Petrol prices cut down for next fortnight

Petrol prices cut down for next fortnight

8 hours ago
 Abbas Afridi ruled out of the third T20I against N ..

Abbas Afridi ruled out of the third T20I against New Zealand

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan