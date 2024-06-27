Open Menu

Murree Admin Conducts Crackdown On Illegal Constructions

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 27, 2024 | 05:45 PM

Murree admin conducts crackdown on illegal constructions

Following the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, the district administration of Murree on Thursday has intensified its crackdown on illegal constructions and encroachments

MURREE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) Following the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, the district administration of Murree on Thursday has intensified its crackdown on illegal constructions and encroachments.

According to details, a significant action was taken against illegal structures along the Expressway near the Masiyari area. Heavy machinery is being used to demolish unauthorized buildings.

Teams from the Highway Department, district administration, and other relevant departments are actively participating in this operation.

Several parts of under-construction buildings along the road have already been demolished.

The administration has made it clear that legal action would be taken against anyone who interferes with the official proceedings and the crackdown against illegal constructions will continue without discrimination to ensure the beauty of Murree and compliance with the law.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Punjab Murree Road From

Recent Stories

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi pleas for suspension of se ..

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi pleas for suspension of sentence in Iddat case rejected

7 minutes ago
 Rupee gains 03 paisa against Dollar

Rupee gains 03 paisa against Dollar

24 seconds ago
 China lauds establishment of SPU in Islamabad for ..

China lauds establishment of SPU in Islamabad for foreigners

20 minutes ago
 SECP chairman calls on Federal Insurance Ombudsman

SECP chairman calls on Federal Insurance Ombudsman

2 minutes ago
 Shopkeeper deprived of cash at gun point

Shopkeeper deprived of cash at gun point

2 minutes ago
 AJK President urges overseas Kashmiris to oppose M ..

AJK President urges overseas Kashmiris to oppose Modi's plans in the region

2 minutes ago
Court again delays indictment of Parvez Elahi, oth ..

Court again delays indictment of Parvez Elahi, others in illegal recruitment cas ..

2 minutes ago
 CS chairs meeting to review Muharram arrangements

CS chairs meeting to review Muharram arrangements

10 minutes ago
 Parliament House faces security threat: NA Speaker

Parliament House faces security threat: NA Speaker

10 minutes ago
 Over half of Sudanese face 'acute food insecurity' ..

Over half of Sudanese face 'acute food insecurity': UN-backed report

10 minutes ago
 Chairman PRCS meets with the US Ambassador in Paki ..

Chairman PRCS meets with the US Ambassador in Pakistan

10 minutes ago
 EU-Ukraine security agreement to advance 'peace': ..

EU-Ukraine security agreement to advance 'peace': Zelensky

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan