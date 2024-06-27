Murree Admin Conducts Crackdown On Illegal Constructions
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 27, 2024 | 05:45 PM
MURREE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) Following the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, the district administration of Murree on Thursday has intensified its crackdown on illegal constructions and encroachments.
According to details, a significant action was taken against illegal structures along the Expressway near the Masiyari area. Heavy machinery is being used to demolish unauthorized buildings.
Teams from the Highway Department, district administration, and other relevant departments are actively participating in this operation.
Several parts of under-construction buildings along the road have already been demolished.
The administration has made it clear that legal action would be taken against anyone who interferes with the official proceedings and the crackdown against illegal constructions will continue without discrimination to ensure the beauty of Murree and compliance with the law.
