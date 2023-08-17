Murree admin demolishes several illegal constructions on Express Highway

Murree administration on Thursday demolished several illegal constructions and removed encroachments on Express Highway under its ongoing grand operation launched on the directives of Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi and Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ) :Murree administration on Thursday demolished several illegal constructions and removed encroachments on Express Highway under its ongoing grand operation launched on the directives of Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi and Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman.

According to an administration spokesman, the enforcement teams were taking strict action in accordance with the law against the violators and the operations were being conducted to demolish illegal constructions and remove encroachments in Murree.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Murree Captain (r) Qasim Ijaz said that the operation would continue and strict action would be taken against the rules violators without any discrimination.