Open Menu

Murree Admin Demolishes Several Illegal Constructions On Express Highway

Faizan Hashmi Published August 17, 2023 | 06:44 PM

Murree admin demolishes several illegal constructions on Express Highway

Murree administration on Thursday demolished several illegal constructions and removed encroachments on Express Highway under its ongoing grand operation launched on the directives of Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi and Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ) :Murree administration on Thursday demolished several illegal constructions and removed encroachments on Express Highway under its ongoing grand operation launched on the directives of Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi and Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman.

According to an administration spokesman, the enforcement teams were taking strict action in accordance with the law against the violators and the operations were being conducted to demolish illegal constructions and remove encroachments in Murree.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Murree Captain (r) Qasim Ijaz said that the operation would continue and strict action would be taken against the rules violators without any discrimination.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Punjab Murree

Recent Stories

Suspension of PHF office-bearers not to affect nat ..

Suspension of PHF office-bearers not to affect national team's preparations for ..

9 minutes ago
 Karachi Police chief chairs meeting regarding impr ..

Karachi Police chief chairs meeting regarding improvement in investigation depar ..

9 minutes ago
 ATC extends interim bail of Shah Mehmood, Asad Uma ..

ATC extends interim bail of Shah Mehmood, Asad Umar in May-9 vandalism cases

9 minutes ago
 IHC issues written order regarding hearing of plea ..

IHC issues written order regarding hearing of plea about OGRA chairman

9 minutes ago
 CM condoles death of additional secretary's mothe ..

CM condoles death of additional secretary's mother

9 minutes ago
 Falconers of the world meet in Abu Dhabi for new f ..

Falconers of the world meet in Abu Dhabi for new falcon auction

20 minutes ago
Sharif Tahir applauded for receiving Presidential ..

Sharif Tahir applauded for receiving Presidential Pride of Performance Award

14 minutes ago
 Ashrafi visits church in Lahore, expresses solidar ..

Ashrafi visits church in Lahore, expresses solidarity with Christian community

14 minutes ago
 Meeting reviews monthly progress of PCP

Meeting reviews monthly progress of PCP

14 minutes ago
 AC inspects markets, check vegetables, fruits pric ..

AC inspects markets, check vegetables, fruits prices

22 minutes ago
 Walmart raises 2024 forecast after 'strong' quarte ..

Walmart raises 2024 forecast after 'strong' quarter

22 minutes ago
 Six international cricketers to attend PCB Level-2 ..

Six international cricketers to attend PCB Level-2 Cricket Coach course

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan