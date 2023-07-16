Open Menu

Murree Admin Directed To Accelerate Operation Against Illegal Construction

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 16, 2023 | 12:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2023 ) :Chief Secretary Punjab, Zahid Akhtar Zaman has directed the administration to accelerate operations against illegal construction in Murree.

According to a district administration spokesman, the Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman while chairing an important meeting held in Murree regarding illegal constructions, traffic problems and renovation projects instructed the authorities concerned to take strict action against the violations of building by-laws and encroachments.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Liaquat Ali Chatha, Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Hasan Waqar Cheema, DG, PHA Ahmed Hasan Ranjha, ADCR Murree Qasim Ijaz and AC Murree Kamran Hussain attended the meeting.

The DC gave a detailed briefing about different projects.

The Chief Secretary said that commercial buildings constructed in Murree should be audited and strict action should be taken on violation of approved building plans.

The commercial buildings without parking on the roadside should be immediately sealed, he added.

Patch work of the roads in Murree should be completed as soon as possible and all the roadside buildings should be painted to give a beautiful look, Zahid Akhtar Zaman ordered.

A comprehensive renovation plan should be made to enhance the beauty of Murree, he said adding, all necessary funds would be provided to complete the project within the shortest possible time frame.

He instructed the administration to expand the Monsoon afforestation campaign and fill Murree with flowers and ornamental plants.

Special steps should be taken regarding cleanliness in Murree, the Chief Secretary directed.

Tourist points should not be littered and garbage removal and disposal system should be made effective, he added.

All the departments concerned are active and playing their role to restore the natural beauty of Murree, the Commissioner said.

PHA had made special arrangements to grow roadside flowers during monsoon, Liaquat Ali Chatha informed.

Zero-tolerance policy against illegal constructions in Murree was strictly being implemented, the DC said.

A comprehensive traffic control system had been formulated and important measures were taken to regulate traffic and avoid traffic congestion, Hasan Waqar Cheema informed.

