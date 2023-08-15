Murree Admin launches operation against illegal construction, encroachments

Murree administration on Tuesday launched an operation against illegal constructions and encroachments

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2023 ) :Murree administration on Tuesday launched an operation against illegal constructions and encroachments.

The administration on the directives of Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi and Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman launched an operation to remove encroachments and control illegal constructions in Murree.

According to an administration spokesman, the operation was being conducted under the supervision of Additional Deputy Commissioner of Revenue (ADCR), Capt. (R) Qasim Ijaz.

Operation against illegal constructions and encroachments would be done particularly in Upper Jhika Gully Road and Kuldana areas.

The administration along with Police and personnel from the highway department was taking action in accordance with the law against the rules violators, he added.

The operation against encroachments and illegal constructions would continue without any discrimination, ADCR said.

He informed that no one would be allowed to take the law into their hands.

Strict legal action would be taken against those found violating the rules, Qasim Ijaz added.