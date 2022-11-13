UrduPoint.com

Murree Admin, Police Directed To Finalize All Arrangements For Snowfall Season

Sumaira FH Published November 13, 2022 | 07:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2022 ) :Best possible arrangements should be finalized before start of snowfall season in Murree, said City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari while chairing a meeting held at DPO Office here Sunday to review arrangements being finalized for Murree.

According to a police spokesman, Assistant Commissioner, Murree Sahibzada Yousaf, SDPO Murree Sardar Azhar, DSP Traffic Murree, Incharge-1122, Incharge Highways and other officers concerned attended the meeting.

The representatives of all the departments concerned briefed the meeting regarding their respective arrangements finalized for the snowfall season.

The CPO directed the officers of City Traffic Police to finalize foolproof traffic arrangements to facilitate the tourists.

He said, concerted efforts should be made to ensure provision of best facilities to the tourists during snowfall season in Murree.

"All the departments will have to provide best services," Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari said adding, in view of the weather conditions, timely measures should be ensured. All the departments including police, district administration, highways and Rescue-1122 would provide 24-hour service during snowfall season, he added.

The CPO directed the authorities concerned to recheck their systems before start of snowfall season so that the problems could be solved in time. He informed that an immediate response system had been established for all the areas by forming different teams to undertake relief and rescue operation in case of any emergency.

He also instructed the officers to hold a meeting with the representatives of the Hotel Association to make the stay of tourists easier. All possible measures being taken to ensure safe and pleasant travel of the tourists, he added.

