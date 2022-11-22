UrduPoint.com

Murree Admin Sets Up 13 Facilitation Centers

Umer Jamshaid Published November 22, 2022 | 02:50 PM

Murree admin sets up 13 facilitation centers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :Murree District Administration on the directives of Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Saqib Manan has set up 13 facilitation centers at different points in Murree to provide assistance and quick response in case of any emergency.

According to a spokesman, a control room had also been established in Jinnah Hall Murree and the tourists in case of any emergency could contact the control room at 051-9269015, 051-9269016, 051-9269018.

The representatives of all the departments concerned would remain present in the control room which would work round the clock under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Murree.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Murree Ahmed Hassan Ranjha informed that Murree District Administration had set up special facilitation centers at 13 vulnerable points to facilitate the tourists.

Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, CMH Murree, and basic health centers had also finalized arrangements for the snowfall season besides setting up two health camps at Lower Toppa and Bansra Gali for the convenience of the tourists, ADC said adding, strict action would be taken against the rules violators and those try to exploit any situation in Murree.

He said the administration had finalized all the arrangements for the snowfall season to protect the tourists in Murree.

A maximum of 8000 vehicles would be allowed entry into Murree according to the traffic plan finalized for the winter season, he said and informed that other entry routes of Murree like 'Kohala and Barrian' would also be monitored particularly during the winter season.

/395

Related Topics

Murree Vehicles Traffic Rawalpindi Turkish Lira All Ahmed Hassan Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Policeman shot dead by car driver in Karachi’s D ..

Policeman shot dead by car driver in Karachi’s DHA area

1 minute ago
 “Kaalay Rung Da Paranda” for Zong 4G Review

“Kaalay Rung Da Paranda” for Zong 4G Review

2 hours ago
 Armeena Khan, Fesyl Khan expect first child

Armeena Khan, Fesyl Khan expect first child

2 hours ago
 FIFA World Cup security: PNS Tabuk arrives at port ..

FIFA World Cup security: PNS Tabuk arrives at port in Qatar

3 hours ago
 PTI withdraws plea from IHC seeking permission for ..

PTI withdraws plea from IHC seeking permission for rally

3 hours ago
 Govt rejects demand of one million tons of sugar e ..

Govt rejects demand of one million tons of sugar export

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.