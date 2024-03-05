Murree admin starts supply of Ramazan Negheban ration package

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) Murree district administration on Tuesday started supply of Ramazan Neghban Ration package in Murree as per vision of Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz.

According to Deputy Commissioner (DC) Murree, Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi, under the Ramazan Negheban Ration Package, distribution of the ration bags had been started and on a trial basis, the ration bags were provided to the deserving families at their homes.

He informed the supply of Negheban Ration package in Murree district would be completed under the supervision of senior admin officers and negligence on part of the officials concerned would not be tolerated.

The deserving people would be provided Ramazan Negheban Ration bags at their homes, he added.

Merit and transparency would be ensured by adopting digital procedure through mobile App, he informed.

After verification of the lists of the eligible persons registered in BISP and NADRA, delivery of Ramzan Negheban was started, he said adding, the administration was following the formula of giving the right to the deserving families at their door steps.

Agha Zaheer informed that considering the self-respect and convenience of the beneficiaries, the deserving families would be facilitated and no one will have to stand in the ration queues.

The teams had been formed by the administration for the distribution of Ramazan Neghaban Ration package, he added.