Murree Admin Steps Up Anti-dengue Efforts
Faizan Hashmi Published September 10, 2025 | 08:31 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) Under the direction of Deputy Commissioner Murree Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi, the local administration has stepped up its efforts to combat the dengue virus.
A meeting of the District Emergency Response Committee, chaired by Additional Deputy Commissioner General Murree Kamran Saghir on Wednesday, reviewed the ongoing anti-dengue campaign and confirmed that a multi-departmental approach was in full swing.
Chief Executive Officer Health Murree Dr. Azhar Mahmood Abbasi briefed the committee on the extensive measures being taken.
He stated that teams from the Health Department and other allied departments were actively working across the district to ensure compliance with anti-dengue standard operating procedures (SOPs).
As part of the efforts, Rescue 1122 teams were distributing dengue prevention kits to the public.
The campaign involves a wide range of government institutions, including the Punjab Enforcement & Regulatory Authority, Suthra Punjab, education Department, Agriculture, Forests, Cantonment board, and Civil Defence.
Addressing the participants, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Kamran Saghir highlighted the positive impact of the administration's proactive steps in preventing the spread of the virus.
He urged the public to play their part by strictly following the Health Department's SOPs and maintaining a clean and dry environment to help stop dengue at its source.
