Murree Admin takes action against artificial flour crisis, seizes 900 hoarded bags in Bhurban

Muhammad Irfan Published September 05, 2025 | 06:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) Following directives from Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and Deputy Commissioner Murree Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi, the district administration has initiated a crackdown on those creating an artificial flour crisis.
According to a district administration spokesperson, as part of the operation, 900 bags of illegally hoarded wheat flour were seized in Bhurban, Murree.
Separately, Assistant Commissioner Murree, Faisal Ahmed, conducted a review of flour prices in the Murree city and the Lower Bazaar, imposing fines on sellers who were not adhering to the official rates.
On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner, Tehsil Administration of Kotli Sattian also took similar action, fining retailers selling flour above the official price.
The spokesperson said the price control magistrates across the district had been directed to ensure the sale of flour at official rates, maintain a steady supply in the markets, and take strict action against hoarders.
