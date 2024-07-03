Murree Admin Taking Measures To Provide Best Facilities To Tourists
Faizan Hashmi Published July 03, 2024 | 07:52 PM
The Murree administration is taking concrete steps to provide all kinds of exceptional and best facilities to the tourists’ influx to with dignity to enjoy their trip at recreational spots in the area
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) The Murree administration is taking concrete steps to provide all kinds of exceptional and best facilities to the tourists’ influx to with dignity to enjoy their trip at recreational spots in the area.
The Deputy Commissioner Murree visited different parks and reviewed the arrangements made by the authorities concerned in provision to the public in terms of quality entertainment, an official source told APP on Wednesday.
He said the cleanliness campaign has already been launched in various parks to ensure neat and clean ambiance for better entertainment facilities for the tourists. A large number of local and foreign tourists are thronging to Murree to enjoy their day.
The official said that the administration was also ensuring clean drinking water, quality and clean benches for sitting on corridors, and better lighting arrangements in the parks for tourists in this hilly area.
He informed that the authorities concerned would complete the development works on their stipulated time to get desirous results and reviewed other recreational facilities including washrooms to be built at Thanda Jangal entertainment venue.
According to the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, practical measures are being taken for the promotion of tourism in Murree, he concluded.
Recent Stories
Rs.993.7m imposed on 9,766 electricity thieves in 298 days
Various areas mostly in KP suitable for tea cultivation: FAO
Putin hails stronger-than-ever ties with China
Pakistan’s tallest man Zia Rasheed laid to rest
US mortgage applications fall as rates rebound from 3-month low
DC Hub chairs meeting to review pre-monsoon rain arrangement
Custom officials visits NH&MP office
FC to assist police in strengthening Muharram-ul-Harram security: IG
Country prosperity links with industry growth: MEPCO GM
Exhibitor applications open for China's 2025 import expo
IG Punjab issues relief orders on requests of police employees, their families
FESCO issues shutdown program
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rs.993.7m imposed on 9,766 electricity thieves in 298 days2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan’s tallest man Zia Rasheed laid to rest2 minutes ago
-
Climate awareness through art, engaging children critical tool for resilience: Romina2 minutes ago
-
Custom officials visits NH&MP office5 minutes ago
-
FC to assist police in strengthening Muharram-ul-Harram security: IG5 minutes ago
-
Country prosperity links with industry growth: MEPCO GM24 minutes ago
-
IG Punjab issues relief orders on requests of police employees, their families24 minutes ago
-
FESCO issues shutdown program24 minutes ago
-
Commissioner inspects work pace at Bund Road project package-II24 minutes ago
-
PM expresses satisfaction at growing Pak, Russian ties marked with shared desire3 minutes ago
-
NY State Assembly Dy Speaker calls for promoting cooperation between US-Pak in education, health sec ..3 minutes ago
-
Governor KP condemns bomb blast incident in Bajaur3 minutes ago