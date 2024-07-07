Open Menu

Murree Admin Taking Measures To Provide Best Facilities To Tourists

Muhammad Irfan Published July 07, 2024 | 03:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2024) The Murree administration is taking concrete steps to provide all kinds of exceptional and best facilities to the tourists’ with dignity to enjoy their trip at recreational spots in the area.

The Deputy Commissioner Murree visited different parks and reviewed the arrangements made by the authorities concerned in provision to the public in terms of quality entertainment, an official source told APP on Sunday.

He said the cleanliness campaign has already been launched in various parks to ensure neat and clean ambiance for better entertainment facilities for the tourists. A large number of local and foreign tourists are thronging to Murree to enjoy their day.

The official said that the administration was also ensuring clean drinking water, quality and clean benches for sitting on corridors, and better lighting arrangements in the parks for tourists in this hilly area.

He informed that the authorities concerned would complete the development works on their stipulated time to get desirous results and reviewed other recreational facilities including washrooms to be built at Thanda Jangal entertainment venue.

According to the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, practical measures are being taken for the promotion of tourism in Murree, he concluded.

