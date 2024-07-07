Murree Admin Taking Measures To Provide Best Facilities To Tourists
Muhammad Irfan Published July 07, 2024 | 03:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2024) The Murree administration is taking concrete steps to provide all kinds of exceptional and best facilities to the tourists’ with dignity to enjoy their trip at recreational spots in the area.
The Deputy Commissioner Murree visited different parks and reviewed the arrangements made by the authorities concerned in provision to the public in terms of quality entertainment, an official source told APP on Sunday.
He said the cleanliness campaign has already been launched in various parks to ensure neat and clean ambiance for better entertainment facilities for the tourists. A large number of local and foreign tourists are thronging to Murree to enjoy their day.
The official said that the administration was also ensuring clean drinking water, quality and clean benches for sitting on corridors, and better lighting arrangements in the parks for tourists in this hilly area.
He informed that the authorities concerned would complete the development works on their stipulated time to get desirous results and reviewed other recreational facilities including washrooms to be built at Thanda Jangal entertainment venue.
According to the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, practical measures are being taken for the promotion of tourism in Murree, he concluded.
\395
\778
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 July 2024
Police to ensure tight security on Muharram
PTI's rally permission revocation purely administrative issue: Rana Sanaullah
Minister inaugurates first "Mango Family Festival" at Maritime Museum
MCCI urges govt to lower electricity prices
Wife of Azhar Jatoi laid to rest
Peace vital for progress, economic development: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Fai ..
Lesco's protected customers increased by 502,959
Kashmiris gear up to celebrate accession to Pakistan Day on July 19
Punjab Food department issues notification of flour prices
Police conduct sweeping search operations in different areas
More Stories From Pakistan
-
7 criminals arrested in police search operation58 seconds ago
-
38th death anniversary of renowned folk singer Mai Bhagi being observed11 minutes ago
-
Six injured in car-Bike collision in Shahkot11 minutes ago
-
RWMC starts Muharram cleanliness drive11 minutes ago
-
Vehicle plunged in trench, 6 injured11 minutes ago
-
AIOU admissions to commence from July 1512 minutes ago
-
Swindler Gang busted, gold ornaments recovered22 minutes ago
-
Sri Lankan envoy advocates collaborative efforts for regional challenges, economic integration31 minutes ago
-
PFA seizes 200 kg expired snacks1 hour ago
-
HEC not to attest degrees obtained from unapproved university sub-campuses1 hour ago
-
9 arrested for overpricing essentials1 hour ago
-
PSER digital survey launched in Sialkot district1 hour ago