Murree Admin To Take Strict Action Against Encroachers, Building By-laws Violators

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 16, 2023 | 08:00 PM

Strict action in accordance with the law would be taken against encroachers and building by-laws violators, said Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Capt Qasim Ijaz

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ) :

He informed that Murree Administration today continued its ongoing operation against illegal constructions and encroachments.

He informed that Murree Administration today continued its ongoing operation against illegal constructions and encroachments.

The operation was being conducted against the rules violators in Murree on the directives of Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi and Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman.

The enforcement teams today conducted operation on Murree Expressway and took action against the rules violators, he said and informed that the encroachments and illegal constructions were demolished at Minto Grill Second Cup Dana area while the Municipal Corporation Murree, Civil Defence and police teams took part in the operation.

ADCR informed that the operation against encroachments and illegal constructions would continue without any discrimination. No one would be allowed to take the law into their hands, he added.

According to an administration spokesman, Assistant Commissioner Murree Kamran Hussain and other officers concerned were also present on this occasion.

