Open Menu

Murree Administration Committed To Providing Best Facilities To Tourists

Umer Jamshaid Published December 15, 2023 | 09:47 PM

Murree administration committed to providing best facilities to tourists

Deputy Commissioner Murree, Agha Zahir Abzass Sherazi on Friday said that Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) sanitary workers were engaged in washing and cleaning Mall Road despite the severe cold

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Murree, Agha Zahir Abzass Sherazi on Friday said that Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) sanitary workers were engaged in washing and cleaning Mall Road despite the severe cold.

Talking to the media, he said that street lights and renovation of Mall Road and bus terminal were also in progress on the directions of Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaqat Ali Chatha.

The authorities concerned had been directed to complete the installation of street lights and other works at the earliest.

Agha said that action was also being taken against stray dogs on the complaints of the business community while the district administration was determined to provide the best kind of facilities to the tourists as well as the residents of the area.

Related Topics

Business Murree Company Road Rawalpindi Progress Media Best

Recent Stories

Anti-tank mine kills 4 soldiers in Senegal's Casam ..

Anti-tank mine kills 4 soldiers in Senegal's Casamance

16 minutes ago
 Minorities enjoy full religious freedom: Khalil Ge ..

Minorities enjoy full religious freedom: Khalil George

22 minutes ago
 Two persons abducted through honey trap in Hazro

Two persons abducted through honey trap in Hazro

30 minutes ago
 SC adjourns Shaukat Siddiqui's termination case

SC adjourns Shaukat Siddiqui's termination case

30 minutes ago
 Timely elections to strengthen country, improve re ..

Timely elections to strengthen country, improve relations with foreign nations: ..

26 minutes ago
 Funeral prayer of DG RDA Saif Anwar’s mother off ..

Funeral prayer of DG RDA Saif Anwar’s mother offered

26 minutes ago
SC issues written order regarding suspension of ju ..

SC issues written order regarding suspension of judgment about army courts

26 minutes ago
 Sindh Police launches groundbreaking E-Sheet App f ..

Sindh Police launches groundbreaking E-Sheet App for streamlined administration

26 minutes ago
 No delay to be tolerated in completion of Abdullah ..

No delay to be tolerated in completion of Abdullahpur Flyover: FDA DG

26 minutes ago
 Rs 52 bln recovered during anti-power theft, recov ..

Rs 52 bln recovered during anti-power theft, recovery drive so far: Senate body ..

21 minutes ago
 LHC sets aside two National Assembly constituencie ..

LHC sets aside two National Assembly constituencies

21 minutes ago
 Commemorative ceremony held in Ankara for martyrs ..

Commemorative ceremony held in Ankara for martyrs of APS Peshawar attack

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan