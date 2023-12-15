Murree administration committed to providing best facilities to tourists

Deputy Commissioner Murree, Agha Zahir Abzass Sherazi on Friday said that Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) sanitary workers were engaged in washing and cleaning Mall Road despite the severe cold

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Murree, Agha Zahir Abzass Sherazi on Friday said that Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) sanitary workers were engaged in washing and cleaning Mall Road despite the severe cold.

Talking to the media, he said that street lights and renovation of Mall Road and bus terminal were also in progress on the directions of Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaqat Ali Chatha.

The authorities concerned had been directed to complete the installation of street lights and other works at the earliest.

Agha said that action was also being taken against stray dogs on the complaints of the business community while the district administration was determined to provide the best kind of facilities to the tourists as well as the residents of the area.