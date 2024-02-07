Murree Administration Conducts Flag March To Ensure Peaceful Polling
Umer Jamshaid Published February 07, 2024 | 07:35 PM
A flag march was held regarding the security of General Elections 2024 in District Murree under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abass Shirazi here on Wednesday
Rawalpindi Police, Pak Army, Rangers and other law enforcement agencies participated in the flag march.
Speaking on the occasion, Zaheer Abbas Shirazi said that the purpose of the flag march was to express the determination to conduct the elections 2024 peacefully.
He said that effective arrangements had been finalized at the polling stations of the district for the non-violent conduct of general elections while the ECP code of conduct would be implemented in letter and spirit.
Elite commandos patrolling would be ensured on the Mall Road, important places and installations, he said and added that cameras had been installed at sensitive polling stations.
The DC Murree said that officers concerned were present in the field and were constantly monitoring the security arrangements.
He said that exhibition of arms was strictly prohibited and strict action would be taken against the violators.
