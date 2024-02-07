Open Menu

Murree Administration Conducts Flag March To Ensure Peaceful Polling

Umer Jamshaid Published February 07, 2024 | 07:35 PM

Murree administration conducts flag march to ensure peaceful polling

A flag march was held regarding the security of General Elections 2024 in District Murree under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abass Shirazi here on Wednesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) A flag march was held regarding the security of General Elections 2024 in District Murree under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abass Shirazi here on Wednesday.

Rawalpindi Police, Pak Army, Rangers and other law enforcement agencies participated in the flag march.

Speaking on the occasion, Zaheer Abbas Shirazi said that the purpose of the flag march was to express the determination to conduct the elections 2024 peacefully.

He said that effective arrangements had been finalized at the polling stations of the district for the non-violent conduct of general elections while the ECP code of conduct would be implemented in letter and spirit.

Elite commandos patrolling would be ensured on the Mall Road, important places and installations, he said and added that cameras had been installed at sensitive polling stations.

The DC Murree said that officers concerned were present in the field and were constantly monitoring the security arrangements.

He said that exhibition of arms was strictly prohibited and strict action would be taken against the violators.

Related Topics

Army Rangers Police Election Commission Of Pakistan Murree Road March

Recent Stories

Arrangements completed for General Election 2024 i ..

Arrangements completed for General Election 2024 in Faisalabad

7 minutes ago
 Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi direc ..

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi directs to complete SIMS lab, diagn ..

7 minutes ago
 Original CNIC mandatory for casting vote: ECP

Original CNIC mandatory for casting vote: ECP

7 minutes ago
 Close contest expected in NA-16, PP-253, PP-254

Close contest expected in NA-16, PP-253, PP-254

7 minutes ago
 Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi inaug ..

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi inaugurates daycare centre at polic ..

15 minutes ago
 Biden strengthens US soot regulations, angering in ..

Biden strengthens US soot regulations, angering industry

15 minutes ago
Uninterrupted supply of electricity during general ..

Uninterrupted supply of electricity during general elections: PESCO

15 minutes ago
 Arrangements finalized for general elections: Mini ..

Arrangements finalized for general elections: Minister Information

15 minutes ago
 ROs distribute election material among Presiding O ..

ROs distribute election material among Presiding Officers in Khanewal

16 minutes ago
 DC Kohat visits election material distribution poi ..

DC Kohat visits election material distribution point

20 minutes ago
 Ali Mardan visits Election Control Room, reviews m ..

Ali Mardan visits Election Control Room, reviews measures for holding general el ..

20 minutes ago
 William fills royal void during King Charles cance ..

William fills royal void during King Charles cancer treatment

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan