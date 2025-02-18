Open Menu

Murree Administration Issues Travel Advisory

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 18, 2025 | 10:25 PM

Murree administration issues travel advisory

In view of the weather situation, the district administration has issued an advisory for tourists

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) In view of the weather situation, the district administration has issued an advisory for tourists. The Meteorological Department has predicted rain and snowfall in Murree, Galiyat and surrounding areas from February 19.

According to the MET Office, the rain and snowfall are likely to continue till February 21. The local administration of Murree urged the tourists to be aware of the weather conditions from print, electronic and social media before coming to Murree.

The advisory includes mandatory use of tyre chains in snowy areas.

Tourists should cooperate with the traffic police to ensure traffic flow. Tourists should keep the air pressure in the tyres of their vehicles low.

Keep the fuel tank of the vehicle full. Continue your journey in a fully fitted vehicle. Prove that you are an eco-friendly tourist by following the SOPs.

In case the tourists face any problem or difficulty, they can get help and guidance from the facility centers. Tourists should cooperate with the traffic police to ensure traffic flow and ensure implementation of the traffic management plan.

