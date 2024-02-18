Murree administration urges tourists to get weather updates before visiting 'Queen of Hills'

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2024) The Murree district administration has urged the tourists to get weather updates and traffic-related information prior to traveling to Murree and also advised the tourists to take all due precautions in Murree, Galiyat and surrounding areas.

According to a Murree district administration spokesman, the administration on the special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Murree, Zaheer Abbas Sherazi had finalized all arrangements for snowfall season. The tourists were being given information about weather updates and travel advisories at all entry points of Murree, he added.

The tourists had also been requested to follow the instructions being given at the entry points, he said adding, that strict action by the law was also being taken against parking rules violators.

Murree District Administration had set up a special control room to facilitate the people, particularly tourists, he added.

The control room was working round the clock under the supervision of senior officers.

In case of any difficulty, the tourists could get help and guidance from the tourist facilitation centers. The citizens were also advised to follow the traffic rules to ensure the flow of traffic on the roads. The tourists could contact Emergency Service, Rescue-1122, Tourism Helpline-1421, or PDMA Helpline-1129 in case of emergency, he added.

Personnel from various departments were present at all the tourist facilitation centers to guide and assist the tourists, he added.

He informed that machinery and human resources were being used to remove snow from the roads. The administration had taken solid steps to remove snow from different roads to facilitate the tourists, he said.

Murree district administration after snowfall forecast by the Meteorological Department for the ‘The Queen of the Hills’, Murree on Friday put all the departments concerned on high alert.

According to a Murree district administration spokesman, the MET office had forecasted rain and snowfall for Murree on Sunday and Monday.

He informed that 13 tourist facilitation centers had been established at various places to help and guide the tourists. In case of any emergency, Punjab emergency service, Rescue- 1122 could be contacted while the tourists could also use Tourism Helpline-1421, and PDMA Helpline-1129.

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) had also directed all the departments concerned to remain on high alert in Murree, Galiyat and surrounding areas and also issued an advisory for the tourists.

In view of the possibility of snowfall, the authorities concerned were put on high alert. The tourists were advised to adopt all possible precautionary measures.

According to a Provincial Disaster Manager Authority (PDMA) spokesman, weather conditions will remain uncertain from February 17 to 22.

The tourists visiting Murree were advised to adopt all possible precautionary measures and plan their program keeping in mind the weather conditions.

He informed that Director General (DG) PDMA, Imran Qureshi had directed the Murree administration to remain on high alert.

Murree administration was ready to deal with any kind of situation, he said adding, the departments concerned were using every possible forum to provide information to the tourists.

The tourists should check the vehicles thoroughly before leaving for the journey, he urged the tourists and said that they should keep the necessary items in view of the snowfall.

He advised the tourists that in case of any emergency, PDMA helpline 1129 could be contacted.

Murree district administration control room numbers 051-9269015, 051-9269016, and 051--9269018 could also be used by the tourists for help and assistance.

The PDMA spokesman further said that a WhatsApp number 0336-9804229 could also be used in case of any emergency.

