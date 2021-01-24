Murree, AJK, Malam jabba see rush of tourists on weekend

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2021 ) :The snow lovers from various parts of the country thronged Murree, Ayubia , AJK , Mansehra Sakardu and Malam Jaba on Weekend to catch glimpse of white powdery snow capped hill station that are giving mesmerizing sights and famous for its scenic beauty during the season of winter.

The snowfall in various parts of country on weekend also caused significant drop in temperature and becoming an attraction point for local and foreign tourists to enjoy snow capped mountains with taking interesting selfies.

According to visitors, like every year this year too many people were interested in seeing snowfall and weekend is a best opportunity for families to plan their trips to the beautiful hilly areas.

"We have planned to spent whole weekend in Murree with our family and enjoyed a lot", a local tourist while talking to a private news channel said.

After the recent spells of snowfall on hilly areas of the country, the snow-capped mountains of Malam Jabba situated into the Swat Valley are not only showcasing beautiful scenery of snow nowadays but have also become a point of attraction for domestic tourists from all over Pakistan, said another tourist.

Malam Jabba was like a Switzerland for local tourists as it was offering all sorts of fun to the adventure seekers and nature lovers, said Shafaq Azam.

Local residents of Malam Jaba also hailed that first time International Snowboarding Championship and Festival kicked off at the Malam Jabba for tourist where a large number of local and international players are participating and attracting visitors.

Besides snowboarding, traditional foods and a music festival are also part of the gala to entertain the visitors, said a foreign visitor in Malam Jaba.

A family in Mansehra commented that tourists including male, female and children are enjoying snowfall with tempting winter cuisine including hot coffee, Barb Q, Chappal Kabab, fish, soup, Pakora and Smaosa.

The road linking the Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad Road with the Shogran tourist hub was blocked because of snowfall but a large numbers of tourist vehicles were seen going towards the Mansehra which is considerable snow deposited on the ground and attracting the tourists, said visitor.

According to Met department, temperature has gone down in many regions of the country, particularly in Astor and Skardu is resting at icy minus 11-degree Celsius.

Moreover, dense fog also enveloped many parts of Punjab and Motorway police have advised the drivers to switch on fog lights and avoid unnecessary travelling\778