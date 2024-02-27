Murree Arts Council organized painting competition

Punjab Arts Council (PAC) on Tuesday organized the painting competition at Murree Arts Council connected with the ongoing competitions across Punjab

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) Punjab Arts Council (PAC) on Tuesday organized the painting competition at Murree Arts Council connected with the ongoing competitions across Punjab.

The youth participated in the competition with great enthusiasm and interest and expressed their feelings in a beautiful way by spreading colors on the canvas.

Assistant Commissioner Murree Captain (Retd) Abdul Wahab Khan while speaking as chief guest appreciated the initiative of Punjab Arts Council and expressed kind thoughts over the competition organized to encourage the youth. He said painting was the art that scatters the reality on the canvas.

Like words, colors have their own world, which was built by the thinking of both the writer and the artist, he said, added that the broader and more comprehensive scope of architectural thinking was the more, the foundations of a civilization, society, or region strengthened.

Deputy Director of Punjab Arts Council Rawalpindi Muhammad Shakur said that such competitions increase the confidence of the young generation and teach them the dedication to grow.

“Punjab Arts Council will continue to provide a platform for the youth through such competitions so that our young artists show a positive image to the world through their art.”

Ahmed Habib, Saima Amir, and Zarar Haider Babri, played the role of honorable judges in the competition. According to the judges' decision, the first prize winner got Rs 15000, the second Rs 10,000, while the third prize winner got a cheque of 5000 rupees.

Iman Bibi got the first position, Wajiha Raja second and Shanze Noreen got the third position in the competition.