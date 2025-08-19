Murree CTP warden gets man arrested for having illegal weapon

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) A Murree Traffic Police Warden has got arrested a man for keeping an illegal weapon in his vehicle.

According to a City Traffic Police (CTP) Murree spokesman, Warden Muhammad Hafeez, in-charge Jhikagali Sector, on Monday signalled a vehicle with black glass and non-standard number plate to stop but its driver tried to run away.

However, the warden managed to stop the vehicle and asked for papers to take legal action against him.

On seeing a gun on his side, the warden also sought its license from the driver, but the latter showed him a fake weapons license.

The warden called the Murree Police Station to hand over the accused to them. Later a case was registered against the accused in the Murree Police Station.