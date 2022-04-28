Murree Eid-ul-Fitr preparations; DC reviews security, traffic arrangements

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq on Thursday reviewed security and traffic arrangements of Murree finalized for Eid ul Fitr holidays to facilitate the tourists

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq on Thursday reviewed security and traffic arrangements of Murree finalized for Eid ul Fitr holidays to facilitate the tourists.

According to a district administration spokesman, the holidays of all the departments concerned including Murree administration have been canceled to make the arrangements foolproof.

Chairing a meeting, the DC said that the tourists could come to Murree during Eid-ul-Fitr holidays to relax and enjoy the holidays.

Foolproof security would be provided to the tourists in Murree particularly during holidays, he added.

Indecent treatment with the tourists visiting Murree would not be tolerated under any circumstances, the DC said adding, best possible arrangements were being finalized to facilitate the tourists in Murree.

He urged the tourists to observe traffic rules on the roads of Murree to avoid traffic mess and any untoward incident during Eid-ul-Fitr holidays.

Special teams would be formed to facilitate the tourists and resolve their problems if any in Murree, the DC said adding, the vehicles would not be allowed to park outside the parking areas.

There would be a complete ban on illegal parking on the roads in Murree and exit and entry points and cooking on the roadside.