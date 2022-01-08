UrduPoint.com

Murree Expressway Cleared For Traffic: Farrukh Habib

Sumaira FH Published January 08, 2022 | 11:39 PM

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrrukh Habib Saturday said Expressway (N-75) from Murree to Islamabad has been cleared for the traffic as rescue and relief operation was underway to evacuate stranded tourists

Talking to private news channel, he expressed deep grief and sorrow over the tragic incident of Murree in which several people had lost their lives due to heavy snowfall.

He said the rescue teams were busy to provide food, warm clothes, blankets and other necessities to the stranded tourists in Murree.

The minister said that the administration had already informed the tourists about the weather situation in Murree.

He said officials were also taking part in the rescue and relief activities, adding Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar himself monitoring the rescue operation.

Replying to a question, he said the armed forces had always assisted the civil administration during every difficult time.

He said the opposition should avoid to do politics over such type of incidents.

