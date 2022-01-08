Murree Expressway reopened, stranded tourists sent back: Fawad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Saturday said due to untiring efforts of the local administration, Murree Expressway had been cleared and hundreds of stranded vehicles had been sent back.

Situation in Barrian and Guldanna was more difficult, he twitted.

He said power supply was disrupted in some areas which was being rectified and the situation was improving.\932