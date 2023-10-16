Murree gets two compactor vehicles to improve sanitation

Commissioner Rawalpindi Liaqat Ali Chatta on Monday handed over two new compactor vehicles to the Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) Murree to improve the sanitation system at the tourist station

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2023) Commissioner Rawalpindi Liaqat Ali Chatta on Monday handed over two new compactor vehicles to the Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) Murree to improve the sanitation system at the tourist station.

Liaqat Ali Chatta and Deputy Commissioner Murree Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi handed over the keys of the vehicles to Manager RWMC Murree Raja Mohammad Ishaq.

Speaking on this occasion, the Commissioner said that new fleet of vehicles will further improve the sanitation system in Murree.

He said with the addition of compactor vehicles and a waste treatment plant there would be no need to bring garbage for disposal to the dumping site at Losar.

Chatha informed that the treatment plant would convert the garbage into fertilizer and would be used locally.

He said the treatment plant was being set up in collaboration with the Murree administration.