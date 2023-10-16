Open Menu

Murree Gets Two Compactor Vehicles To Improve Sanitation

Umer Jamshaid Published October 16, 2023 | 10:47 PM

Murree gets two compactor vehicles to improve sanitation

Commissioner Rawalpindi Liaqat Ali Chatta on Monday handed over two new compactor vehicles to the Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) Murree to improve the sanitation system at the tourist station

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2023) Commissioner Rawalpindi Liaqat Ali Chatta on Monday handed over two new compactor vehicles to the Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) Murree to improve the sanitation system at the tourist station.

Liaqat Ali Chatta and Deputy Commissioner Murree Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi handed over the keys of the vehicles to Manager RWMC Murree Raja Mohammad Ishaq.

Speaking on this occasion, the Commissioner said that new fleet of vehicles will further improve the sanitation system in Murree.

He said with the addition of compactor vehicles and a waste treatment plant there would be no need to bring garbage for disposal to the dumping site at Losar.

Chatha informed that the treatment plant would convert the garbage into fertilizer and would be used locally.

He said the treatment plant was being set up in collaboration with the Murree administration.

Related Topics

Murree Company Vehicles Rawalpindi SITE

Recent Stories

Sharjah Government Pavilion sets the roadmap for a ..

Sharjah Government Pavilion sets the roadmap for a sustainable digital future at ..

3 minutes ago
 AJK President lauds Kashmiri Diaspora for raisin ..

AJK President lauds Kashmiri Diaspora for raising Kashmir issue

1 minute ago
 Pakistan Coast Guards (PCG) foils narcotics smuggl ..

Pakistan Coast Guards (PCG) foils narcotics smuggling bid, seizes 875 kg drugs i ..

1 minute ago
 UAE participates in Parliamentary Union of OIC Mem ..

UAE participates in Parliamentary Union of OIC Member States virtual meeting

17 minutes ago
 Sharjah Real Estate Exhibition to kick off in Janu ..

Sharjah Real Estate Exhibition to kick off in January

18 minutes ago
 Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ..

Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq orders immediate probe ..

1 minute ago
Kashmiris Worldwide to Mark "Black Day" on Oct 27 ..

Kashmiris Worldwide to Mark "Black Day" on Oct 27 in Protest of Indian Occupatio ..

52 seconds ago
 Fujairah CP receives Ambassador of Luxembourg

Fujairah CP receives Ambassador of Luxembourg

18 minutes ago
 District Launches Month-Long Immunization Drive fo ..

District Launches Month-Long Immunization Drive for Over 300,000 Children

54 seconds ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi orders reduc ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi orders reduction in commodity prices, tran ..

55 seconds ago
 Farmers of rain fed areas must complete wheat sowi ..

Farmers of rain fed areas must complete wheat sowing till Nov 15

57 seconds ago
 Fujairah CP highlights importance of motivating at ..

Fujairah CP highlights importance of motivating athletes to engage in regional, ..

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan