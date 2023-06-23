Caretaker Provincial Minister for Primary Health Punjab Dr Jamal Nasir on Friday said that Chief Minister of Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi has approved a special budget for Tehsil Headquarters(THQ) Hospital Murree

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :Caretaker Provincial Minister for Primary Health Punjab Dr Jamal Nasir on Friday said that Chief Minister of Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi has approved a special budget for Tehsil Headquarters(THQ) Hospital Murree.

During a visit to THQ Hospital Murree, he said that the hospital's capacity of 82 beds had been restored and 14 more nurses had been appointed for providing quality medical facilities to a large number of visitors and residents at the tourist station.

The minister said the operation theatre of the hospital would be made functional within a week while dialysis of patients would be started from July 15.

All consultants and doctors have been bound to remain on duty in view of the tourist rush during the summer vacations and Eid holidays, he added.

The minister said that round the clock presence of doctors and staff was also being ensured in all the departments of the hospital including maternity, pathology lab and paediatrics departments.

On the occasion, Dr Jamal directed posting more staff at the slip issuance counter to avoid the rush of patients. He informed that Basic Health Units in Murree were also being improved to curtail pressure on THQ hospital.

The minister inspected OPD, pathology lab, dental clinic and X-ray room and examined the sugar levels of several patients.

Dr Jamal said that all the hospitals across Punjab including Murree and Kotli Sattian were being monitored by him through video link.

He said that the caretaker government was making possible efforts for ensuring the provision of quality public health facilities to the citizens.