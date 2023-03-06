UrduPoint.com

Murree Hotel Owners Asked To Get Registration Within 15 Days

Published March 06, 2023

Murree hotel owners asked to get registration within 15 days

The Punjab Tourism Department on Monday asked the hotel owners of district Murree to obtain registration with the department within 15 days

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :The Punjab Tourism Department on Monday asked the hotel owners of district Murree to obtain registration with the department within 15 days.

During a meeting with the Murree Expressway and Patratia area hotel owners, Assistant Director of Operations Punjab Tourism Syed Khurram Hasan and field supervisor Zahid Iqbal told the owners of hotels and restaurants that registration and licensing were necessary with the Department of Tourist Services.

They gave a detailed briefing about the procedure of the hotel's registration and license fee to the owners and gave them 15 days in this regard.

"To promote tourism, all hotels and motels would be registered with the tourism department phase-wise", they added.

