Murree incident grieves KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan on Saturday expressed profound grief and sorrow over the tragic incident at Murree.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, the chief minister expressed his heartiest sympathies and condolence with the family of the victims.

He said the provincialgovernment fully shared the grief of the affected families.

He prayed for the eternal peace of the departed souls and courage to their heirs to bear the loss with fortitude.