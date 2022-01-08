UrduPoint.com

Murree Incident Grieves KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan

Umer Jamshaid Published January 08, 2022 | 03:41 PM

Murree incident grieves KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan on Saturday expressed profound grief and sorrow over the tragic incident at Murree

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan on Saturday expressed profound grief and sorrow over the tragic incident at Murree.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, the chief minister expressed his heartiest sympathies and condolence with the family of the victims.

He said the provincialgovernment fully shared the grief of the affected families.

He prayed for the eternal peace of the departed souls and courage to their heirs to bear the loss with fortitude.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Murree Family

Recent Stories

Turkmen President Tells Government to Extinguish ' ..

Turkmen President Tells Government to Extinguish 'Gates of Hell' Gas Crater

1 minute ago
 China diverts over 50 billion cubic meters of wate ..

China diverts over 50 billion cubic meters of water from south to north of count ..

1 minute ago
 China authorizes around 700,000 invention patents ..

China authorizes around 700,000 invention patents in 2022

1 minute ago
 Kenya cuts consumer power costs by 15 pct

Kenya cuts consumer power costs by 15 pct

1 minute ago
 At least 19 tourists died in Murree hit by heavy s ..

At least 19 tourists died in Murree hit by heavy snowfall

53 minutes ago
 Strong 5.9-Magnitude Quake Rattles Chilean Coastli ..

Strong 5.9-Magnitude Quake Rattles Chilean Coastline - USGS

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.