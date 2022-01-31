UrduPoint.com

Murree Incident: Travel Advisory, Weather Alerts Went Unheeded

Umer Jamshaid Published January 31, 2022 | 03:05 PM

Murree Incident: Travel advisory, weather alerts went unheeded

Murree tragedy, in which over 20 people had lost their lives earlier this month, was caused by many reasons including maladministration, however, a less talked about reason was public not following the travel advisory, weather alert and making abrupt plans to visit the snowy mountains

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :Murree tragedy, in which over 20 people had lost their lives earlier this month, was caused by many reasons including maladministration, however, a less talked about reason was public not following the travel advisory, weather alert and making abrupt plans to visit the snowy mountains.

Although, the official website of Pakistan Meteorological department (MET) had issued a monthly weather outlook for the month of January quoting, "Overall, a tendency for 'above normal' precipitation is predicted over most parts of the country".

The Met Office had also issued an alert on Jan 5 that heavy snow storm may cause road closures in Murree, Galiyat, Nathiagali, Kaghan, Naran and other areas from Jan 6 to Jan 9 afternoon. "All authorities concerned are particularly advised to remain 'alert' during the forecast period," the Met Office had stated.

Seeking travel advisory before making travel plans in severe weather conditions has almost been a non-practice in the country that causes distress and sometimes puts the tourists in dangerous situations.

A tourist from Lahore Haroon Ali who had returned from the Bharah koh check point with his family told this scribe that they did not know about the travel advisory as they did not bother to check the weather alert on the PMD website before departure.

"We were just excited about the snowfall and wanted to enjoy our winter vacations. We got to know about the heavy snowfall while enroute to Murree and decided to come back to avoid any incident", he said.

All over the world, the public, whenever they tend to visit certain areas especially with severe weather or security situation, tend to look for the travel advisory issued by the relevant authority to avoid the inconvenience.

Dr. Ifraheem Mathew, a US-based Pakistani doctor who was visiting his family in January told this scribe that he was keenly observing the Murree situation and his family canceled their plan to visit Murree after finding out about the alert from the MET office.

"One of my friends who is a tour operator sent me the travel advisory issued by Murree administration and I immediately halted the plan of spending the weekend in Nathiagali. Having spent most of my life in the US, I am used to following the weather alerts by authorities that usually are received via a simple text on mobile phone," he explained.

According to district administration, as many as 1,000 vehicles were stranded because tourist from across the country rushed to view the snowfall in the hilltop town of Murree with families and kids aboard who were trapped in snow covered roads and found no way to be going back due to huge traffic jams of highways coming to Murree.

On the other hand, this tragedy could have been avoided if the local administration had taken action to stop vehicles from entering the town on time. Almost all week before the incident, Islamabad, Rawalpindi had received heaviest rainfalls while Murree and nearby hill stations received intermittent but heavy snowfall.

According to the MET office, Murree received 6.5 inches of snowfall on Jan 5 (Wednesday), followed by 8.5 inches the next day while 16.5 inches were recorded from the morning of Jan 7 (Friday) up to Saturday morning.

Owing to the worsening weather conditions, the administration of Murree tehsil, however, had issued a travel advisory, suggesting that tourists should get weather updates and traffic-related information prior to traveling to the hill station.

This advisory had obviously gone unheeded as from Jan 3-5 alone over 80,000 vehicles had entered Murree, a town that had a parking capacity of nearly 3,500 vehicles, according to Rawalpindi Police official twitter handle.

Later on, 15 officials including Rawalpindi commissioner, Rawalpindi deputy commissioner, Murree assistant commissioner, Rawalpindi city police officer, Murree assistant superintendent of police had been removed from their positions in line with recommendations of the inquiry committee probing the Murree Tragedy.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Islamabad Weather Storm World Police Snow Mobile Murree Twitter Visit Vehicles Road Doctor Traffic Alert Rawalpindi January May Family All From

Recent Stories

Japanese publishers to sue US firm over manga pira ..

Japanese publishers to sue US firm over manga piracy

2 minutes ago
 Two German police officers shot dead during traffi ..

Two German police officers shot dead during traffic check

2 minutes ago
 Agricultural machinery valuing $62.121 million imp ..

Agricultural machinery valuing $62.121 million imported in 06 months

2 minutes ago
 UVAS participated in 7 th Pakistan mega leather s ..

UVAS participated in 7 th Pakistan mega leather show

7 minutes ago
 Less Than 20% of Gas Pumped in Summer Remains in U ..

Less Than 20% of Gas Pumped in Summer Remains in UGS Facilities in Europe - Gazp ..

2 minutes ago
 Russia Confirms 124,070 New COVID-19 Cases, 621 De ..

Russia Confirms 124,070 New COVID-19 Cases, 621 Deaths - Response Center

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>