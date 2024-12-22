Open Menu

Murree Master Plan To Be Designed With 25-year Vision: SMBR

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 22, 2024 | 05:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2024) Senior Member board of Revenue (SMBR) Punjab, Nabeel Javed, conducted a surprise visit to Murree to review the progress of various ongoing developmental and tourism projects.

During the visit, Commissioner Rawalpindi, DC Murree, and officials from PDMA, RDA, Building Department, Rescue 1122, Environment Department, and Forest Department were present.

The Commissioner and the DC briefed the SMBR about the Murree Master Plan and the progress on various projects in the area. Nabeel Javed directed them to review the Master Plan with the involvement of experts and redesign it to cater to the needs of the next 25 years. He emphasized creating a sustainable plan to avoid future challenges.

The SMBR also stressed aligning ongoing tourism projects with international standards to attract tourists from around the world.

He further instructed the district administration to remain vigilant and prepared for emergencies during snowfall in Murree and its surrounding areas.

Later, Nabeel Javed visited several sites for the construction of the DC Office Complex and DC House and directed the administration to choose suitable locations. He called for state-of-the-art facilities for the DC Office Complex and other district offices.

To ensure the effective implementation of the revised Murree Master Plan, the SMBR summoned DC Murree, ADC-R, and other district officials to Lahore next week. Additionally, he instructed strict legal action against illegal logging and land encroachment in Murree’s forests to preserve the natural beauty of the region.

