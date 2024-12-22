Murree Master Plan To Be Designed With 25-year Vision: SMBR
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 22, 2024 | 05:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2024) Senior Member board of Revenue (SMBR) Punjab, Nabeel Javed, conducted a surprise visit to Murree to review the progress of various ongoing developmental and tourism projects.
During the visit, Commissioner Rawalpindi, DC Murree, and officials from PDMA, RDA, Building Department, Rescue 1122, Environment Department, and Forest Department were present.
The Commissioner and the DC briefed the SMBR about the Murree Master Plan and the progress on various projects in the area. Nabeel Javed directed them to review the Master Plan with the involvement of experts and redesign it to cater to the needs of the next 25 years. He emphasized creating a sustainable plan to avoid future challenges.
The SMBR also stressed aligning ongoing tourism projects with international standards to attract tourists from around the world.
He further instructed the district administration to remain vigilant and prepared for emergencies during snowfall in Murree and its surrounding areas.
Later, Nabeel Javed visited several sites for the construction of the DC Office Complex and DC House and directed the administration to choose suitable locations. He called for state-of-the-art facilities for the DC Office Complex and other district offices.
To ensure the effective implementation of the revised Murree Master Plan, the SMBR summoned DC Murree, ADC-R, and other district officials to Lahore next week. Additionally, he instructed strict legal action against illegal logging and land encroachment in Murree’s forests to preserve the natural beauty of the region.
Recent Stories
Sharjah Department of Human Resources announces New Year's holiday
UAE Juniors Team wins silver at Juniors Asian Padel Championship
RTA opens key bridge connecting Hessa Street to Al Khail Road
DEWA SAT-1 sends 2,690 MB of data related to its work to ground station
SEWA begins work on 3rd list of home rationalisation project
UAE hosts major global sporting events in December
Sharjah Consultative Council approves 2025 budget
Emirati women set historic milestones in 2024
Japanese anime industry sales top 3 trillion yen for 1st time
23 dead in two crowd crushes in Nigeria
Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 strikes Vanuatu Islands, GFZ says
Ferry capsizes in Congo killing 38, over 100 missing
More Stories From Pakistan
-
School administration authorised to utilise expenditures2 minutes ago
-
5 dead,1350 injured in 1275 RTCs in Punjab2 minutes ago
-
Slaughterhouse inspected2 minutes ago
-
Murree master plan to be designed with 25-year vision: SMBR2 minutes ago
-
Rakh Dhamiyal graveyard, a sustainable solution to burial challenges2 minutes ago
-
Women’s equal role in elections key to achieving lasting peace, says CEC12 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt dispatches second consignment of medicines, essential goods for Parachinar12 minutes ago
-
Young leaders' consultative session held to address climate change challenges12 minutes ago
-
WCLA organizes guided tour of Sikh heritage sites12 minutes ago
-
Fire erupts in biryani shop22 minutes ago
-
Anti-Corruption establishment recovers 1691 Kanals of government land32 minutes ago
-
Christian Hospital’s security reviewed in Tank32 minutes ago