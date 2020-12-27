UrduPoint.com
Murree, Nathiagali Engulfed With Snowfall

Sun 27th December 2020 | 06:30 PM

Murree, Nathiagali engulfed with snowfall

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2020 ) :Spokesman Meteoroligical Department (PMD) Dr Khalid Malik Sunday said Murree and Nathiagali had engulfed above eight inches snowfall.

Talking to APP, he said snowfall attracted huge tourists but people should check the road conditions before setting out for their journey to Murree for their convenience.

He said that after the snowfall and rains the temperature would come down to minimum level while intense cold weather condition would persist for days to come. Snowfall with rain also occurred in Ayubia, galiyat and its adjoining areas, he added.

More Stories From Pakistan

