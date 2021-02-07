UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Murree, Nathiagali Likely To Receive New Snowfall Spell From Feb 21: Spokesman PMD

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 07th February 2021 | 08:20 PM

Murree, Nathiagali likely to receive new snowfall spell from Feb 21: Spokesman PMD

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2021 ) :Spokesman Pakistan Meteoroligical Department (PMD) Dr Khalid Malik on Sunday said the new spell of snowfall is expected in Murree, Nathiagali, Ayubia thandiani and it's adjoining areas from February 21.

Talking to APP, he said during the span the cold wave would persist in different parts of the country.

Tourists should make aware of the weather situation as PMD has issued it's weather advisory for the ease of public, he said.

/395

Related Topics

Pakistan Weather Murree February Sunday From

Recent Stories

Tadweer carries out campsite Clean Up Awareness Dr ..

22 minutes ago

UAE Minister of State commemorates opening of Malt ..

52 minutes ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak opens Forum for Promoting Human ..

1 hour ago

Capping operating capacity of commercial, economic ..

2 hours ago

Ajman’s Department of Finance addresses 100% of ..

2 hours ago

UAE Space Agency announces 10 Winners to join Arab ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.