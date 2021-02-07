Murree, Nathiagali likely to receive new snowfall spell from Feb 21: Spokesman PMD

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2021 ) :Spokesman Pakistan Meteoroligical Department (PMD) Dr Khalid Malik on Sunday said the new spell of snowfall is expected in Murree, Nathiagali, Ayubia thandiani and it's adjoining areas from February 21.

Talking to APP, he said during the span the cold wave would persist in different parts of the country.

Tourists should make aware of the weather situation as PMD has issued it's weather advisory for the ease of public, he said.

