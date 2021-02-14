UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Murree, Nathiagali Likely To Receive Snowfall From Feb 21: Spokesman PMD

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 14th February 2021 | 07:10 PM

Murree, Nathiagali likely to receive snowfall from Feb 21: Spokesman PMD

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2021 ) :Spokesman Pakistan Meteoroligical Department (PMD) Dr Khalid Malik Sunday said the new spell of snowfall would start in Murree including Nathiagali,Ayubia, thandiani and it's adjoining areas from February 21.

Talking to APP,he said the intermittent snowfall spell would continue till February 28.During the span the cold waves would persist in different parts of the country.

He said the tourists should make aware of the weather situation as PMD has issued it's weather advisory for the ease of public.

/395

Related Topics

Pakistan Weather Murree February Sunday From

Recent Stories

Daman launches first online smart branch

13 minutes ago

Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agri ..

42 minutes ago

RAKEZ, an environment that motivates prosperity

43 minutes ago

Arab Universities Sports Federation sponsor Stage ..

57 minutes ago

Dubai Islamic Bank funds treatment for patients wi ..

57 minutes ago

FANR’s employee joins IAEA safeguards traineeshi ..

58 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.