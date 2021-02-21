Murree, Nathiagali likely to receive snowfall on upcoming weekend: PMD

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteoroligical Department (PMD) Sunday forecast that Murree, Nathiagali and Ayubia would likely to receive snowfall on upcoming weekend (February 26) Friday.

According to details, the intermittent snowfall spell would continue till February 28 during the span, the cold waves would persist in different parts of the country, MET office reported.

It said the tourists should make aware of the weather situation as PMD has issued its weather advisory for the ease of public.

PMD also informed that roads leading to Murree spot opened for public enjoyment.