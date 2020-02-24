Murree police arrest 16 proclaimed offenders

Police have arrested 16 proclaimed offenders in the jurisdiction of Murree police station here on Monday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :Police have arrested 16 proclaimed offenders in the jurisdiction of Murree police station here on Monday.

According to police spokesman on Monday, during a course of action, Murree police successfully arrested proclaimed offenders identified as Raees, Gul Bahar, Muhammad Pervez, Gul Zada, Muhammad Yameen, Zahid Mehmood, Abdul Rehman, Muhammad Zafeed, Muhammad Zahid, Muhammad Mushtaq, Muzarab Ahmed, Imran Atif, Rizwa Gul and Muhammad Illyas who were involved in heinous crimes and wanted by the police.

City Police Officer Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the performance of the Murree police for arresting proclaimed offenders adding that strict action would be taken those who were involved in illegal activity, the spokesman added.