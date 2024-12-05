Open Menu

Murree Police Delivers Justice On Citizens' Doorstep

Muhammad Irfan Published December 05, 2024 | 01:40 PM

Murree police delivers justice on citizens' doorstep

MURREE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) The Murree Police, under the special instructions of District Police Officer(DPO) Asif Amin Awan, organized an open court at Patriata Police Station on Thursday to provide swift justice and address grievances.

According to DPO office, the event saw a large turnout of citizens, who were given the opportunity to voice their concerns and have their issues resolved on the spot.

ASP/SDPO Murree Zaman Ali, who oversaw the open court, listened attentively to the problems faced by the citizens and issued immediate orders to the concerned officers to resolve them.

He emphasized the importance of providing justice and facilities to the citizens, stating that it is the top priority of the police department, for which all resources are being utilized.

ASP Murree urged the public to refrain from participating in any illegal activities and to identify criminals, so that the district of Murree can be completely rid of crimes.

This initiative is a significant step towards ensuring that justice is delivered at the citizens' doorstep, promoting a safer and more secure environment for the community.

The Murree Police has demonstrated its commitment to serving the people and providing them with a sense of security and justice.

APP/mza/378

